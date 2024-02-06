Hoarder's clutter multiplies after it was cleared in 2022

A Telok Blangah resident's clutter has become a sore point with his neighbours.

One of his neighbours, who lives in a rental flat, shared that his neighbour's clutter has spilled over into the common corridor they share.

In photos he took, items are stacked almost to the ceiling inside his neighbour's flat.

Almost half the width of the corridor is blocked by various items, including suitcases, a wheelchair, multiple boxes, and plastic bags.

Apart from the clutter attracting insects, he said that the smell coming from his neighbour's unit 'makes us vomit'.

"My two toddlers are always being bitten by insects," Nizam said.

"It's been happening for so long, I can't remember when it started.

"Please help us by getting the right agencies to clear the items or maybe the Housing Board (HDB) can help us to move to another home for my children to grow up healthy and free to play along the corridor."

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesperson from Tanjong Pagar Town Council said that they are aware of the issue.

"In Nov 2022, Town Council, HDB, the NPC (neighbourhood police centre) and a charity organisation worked with the resident to completely clear the common area," she said.

"However as the clutter has come back, we have again served notice to the resident and will be clearing the items by the end of the week.

"We are also working closely with the grassroots leaders to engage the elderly resident to see how we can be of assistance to him."