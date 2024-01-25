 More than 3 hours needed to remove corpse from flat, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

More than 3 hours needed to remove corpse from flat

The body of a 58-year-old man was found motionless in the flat.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Jan 25, 2024 03:07 pm

The residents living at Block 645 in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 noticed a stench coming from a hoarder's flat, so they alerted the police.

At about 8pm on Jan 22, the police spent about two hours clearing the items outside the rental flat and more than an hour to clear the path so the decomposing body could be removed by the medical examiner.

Neighbours told Shin Min Daily News that the deceased was a man in his 50s.

According to a 65-year-old neighbour, the deceased was a rag-and-bone man and had lived in the flat for many years.

Items removed from the deceased's flat included suitcases, bicycles and television sets.

The deceased was successfully moved out of the flat shortly after midnight.

The police confirmed that the body of a 58-year-old man was found motionless in the flat.

