Singapore

Hygiene rating of Shangri-La Hotel’s The Line restaurant downgraded after food poisoning incident

Ten people fell sick after dining at Shangri-La Hotel's The Line restaurant in late 2022.FILE PICTURE
Sherlyn Sim
Sep 11, 2023 01:38 pm

A buffet restaurant at Shangri-La Hotel had its food hygiene grade lowered from “A” to “C” after 10 people fell sick after dining there in late 2022.

They had developed gastroenteritis symptoms after eating at The Line restaurant on Dec 26, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said last Friday.

Two of them were hospitalised, it added. Gastroenteritis symptoms include diarrhoea and vomiting.

The SFA and Ministry of Health, in a joint operation, identified no hygiene lapses during an inspection on Dec 30, 2022.

However, the SFA has downgraded the restaurant’s food hygiene grade for 12 months, starting on Sept 8, with the premises kept under surveillance.

In a statement, SFA reminded food operators to observe good food safety practices at all times.

“Good hygiene practices such as the washing of hands before handling food can greatly reduce the incidence of gastroenteritis when adopted by all key stakeholders, including the industry and public,” it said.

