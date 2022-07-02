'I held on to him until his heartbeat came to zero,' says father of toddler who died of Covid-19

His son succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday (June 27), but for Mr Basharath Ali Ashraff Ali, the memory of the child lingers everywhere he looks.

"We still keep seeing him running around," the 33-year-old technical account manager told The Straits Times on Thursday (June 30).

Mr Basharath described Zaheer Raees Ali as a cheerful, active child who would often run around the house.

On Monday, the 18-month-old became the first child under the age of 12 to die in Singapore after contracting the virus.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said the toddler died of encephalitis - inflammation of the brain - due to Covid-19 and two other viruses.

Older brother Zayan Fawaz Ali, who is three, has not been himself since.

The once-boisterous little boy has lost his appetite and often sits quietly by himself, said his father.

Mr Basharath believes that Zayan understands his brother is no longer around, but has difficulty processing his emotions because of his young age.

The two were close and supposed to enrol in the same childcare centre at the foot of their Housing Board block in Bukit Panjang next year.

Mr Basharath agreed to be interviewed to share his experience with other parents who may find their children in such life-threatening situations.

It was just hours after Zaheer Raees tested positive that his condition became critical.

He first came down with a fever at about 4am on June 21, Mr Basharath said.

The family of four took antigen rapid tests to see if they had caught Covid-19 - a precaution they adopted during the pandemic whenever anyone fell sick.

The mother, housewife Septian Suci Rahayu Sartini, 31, self-isolated with Zaheer Raees after both tested positive for the virus.

While Zaheer Raees was still active later that morning, his condition deteriorated rapidly by night-time, with his temperature rising to 41 deg C.

"My wife and I, we were in panic mode," said Mr Basharath.

Leaving Zayan in the care of his grandmother, the couple called a cab and took Zaheer Raees from their Segar Road home to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

While waiting to be admitted at the hospital, the toddler blacked out, Mr Basharath said.

When they were allowed to see him, the boy was conscious but unresponsive, only mumbling to himself.

"After a while, he started having seizures," the father said, adding that magnetic resonance imaging scans later revealed swelling in the brain.

"They (doctors) told me the brain swelling was irreversible, which means even if you turn it back, he can't be the normal Raees any more," he said.