'I saw the man's face covered with blood': Neighbour recalls scene of Yishun murder

ST understands the deceased is Mr Eddie Seah Wee Teck, a businessman who had past ventures in the construction industry.

When she opened the door, a shocking sight greeted her - a middle-aged man, with a knife in his hand and his face and clothes covered in blood, whispered to her to let him into the flat.

He then collapsed to the floor, as the woman, who wanted to be known only as Ms Ady, 57, ran to a room to hide and call the police.

This was the scene at Block 653 Yishun Avenue 4 on Monday evening when a 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics after he was found motionless on the floor.

The police, who said they received a call for help at around 7.05pm, have arrested the man's 19-year-old son for murder.

When The Straits Times visited Block 653 on Tuesday afternoon, Ms Ady, who lives in a fourth-floor unit with her friend's family, said she heard frantic knocking on the front door at around 7pm on Monday.

"I thought it was my friend's son because he had said he was coming home for dinner, and I thought he might have forgotten his keys," she said.

"But when I opened the door, I saw the man's face covered with blood, and his clothes were also soaked in blood.

"He was holding a knife, about 20cm long, and leaning on the clothing racks at the corridor."

She added that the man seemed to have said something to a younger man at the lift landing before collapsing.

Business records list him and his wife as partners in a business that deals in the buying, selling and rental of properties.

The couple, who had been married since 1994, have two sons and a daughter.

The 19-year-old suspect is believed to be their youngest child. His social media accounts show that he is an avid gamer.

The family lives in a unit on the fifth floor, where the police were seen on Monday night.

When ST was there on Monday night, the fourth-floor common corridor where Mr Seah was found had been covered up with white sheets. The area had remained cordoned off with police tape past 2am on Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, bloodstains could still be seen on the clothing racks and a shelf on the fourth floor, as well as the stairs and corridors of the fifth and fourth floors.

Workers from the Nee Soon Town Council, who were painting the walls and ceiling of the area, said they had been pouring bleach at the staircase landings in an attempt to remove the stains.

Mr Farhan Shah, 31, a project manager who lives next door to the Seah family, said he had returned from a holiday to Bintan on Monday evening to the sight of blood splatters along the corridor outside his home.

"I've been feeling a little bit off since I came back," he said.

"Seeing the big pool of blood and the blood splatters, I've been having flashbacks almost every hour."

Mr Farhan added that he did not have a particularly strong impression of the family as they did not interact much over the past 12 years he had lived there.

"I won't necessarily say that we are friendly with each other, nor are we on bad terms... We basically only know of each other's existence," he said.

Other residents in the area told Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News that they heard shouting at the time of the incident.

Some of them described Mr Seah as someone who kept to himself and was often seen washing his multiple cars at the foot of the block, reported Shin Min.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The suspect is expected to be charged with murder on Wednesday.

Those convicted of murder face the death penalty.