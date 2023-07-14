'It's for charity': Bishan resident receives complaints for corridor clutter

The Bishan resident has received complaints about the clutter outside her flat. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

In a bid to do her part for charity, one Bishan resident has seemed to have inconvenienced her neighbours.

The woman in question, who lives at Block 134 Bishan Street 12, has left her neighbours rather distressed by stacking and storing a ton of items along the common corridor.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, one of her neighbours, who declined to be named, said the woman started collecting second-hand items such as potted plants, plastic bags, and pieces of luggage in 2019.

"There's so much clutter along the corridor, I'm worried it'll become a fire hazard," said the neighbour.

Although she's complained to the town council multiple times, the items would reappear after a while.

"The couple who live in this unit are generally nice people, but it's just worrying when they leave so many things out along the corridor."

Shin Min visited the flat last Sunday and said the owner had to move some of the items away from the main door before the reporter could enter the home.

The owner explained that the items were meant for donation. She further shared that she started getting involved in charity work after she retired, and collects old clothing to donate to a church in the Philippines.

"I put these clothes outside my flat, but I'll donate them periodically," she said, adding that she does not understand why her neighbour keeps reporting her to the authorities.

When asked about potentially creating a fire hazard, the woman was unfazed and explained that she hardly cooks at home and doesn't use much electricity.

She added that she tries to pack the items neatly along the corridor, so it doesn't get in the way.

According to fire safety guidelines as outlined by the Singapore Civil Defence Force, combustible materials are not permitted along common corridors.

Although shoe racks are allowed, a minimum clear escape passage of 1.2m has to be maintained within the breadth of the corridor.