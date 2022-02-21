Jaywalking woman hit by car in Ang Mo Kio after appearing out of blind spot

A jaywalker was knocked down by a car as she dashed across the road at Ang Mo Kio Ave 1.

Dashcam footage of the incident was posted to Facebook page Roads.sg on Feb 21.

According to the date and time stamp on the footage, the incident occurred on Feb 20.

The vehicle was travelling along the third lane of a three-lane road, with the second lane occupied by a slow-moving line of vehicles.

In the video, a woman is seen darting out from between vehicles on the second lane.

With no time to react, the car slams into her, sending her flying a couple of metres.

Thankfully, the woman gets up after the hard fall and picks up her scattered belongings.

The driver exits the car to check on her as the woman appears to take a rest on the grass verge before the video ends.

It is not known if the woman received any medical attention following the accident.

Jaywalkers can be charged and fined up to $1,000 or jailed for up to three months.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to $2,000 or jailed for up to six months.