 Pedestrians dash across Clementi Road and one gets hit by car, but who's at fault?, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Pedestrians dash across Clementi Road and one gets hit by car, but who's at fault?

Pedestrians dash across Clementi Road and one gets hit by car, but who's at fault?
SCREENGRABS FROM FACEBOOK / SGRVIGILANTE
Mar 22, 2022 05:08 pm

A man was almost run over by a car at a pedestrian crossing in Clementi Road on March 17.

At about 10.30pm that evening, he was part of a group of pedestrians who were spotted dashing across the road on a green light. 

In a video shared by SG Road Vigilante, he manages to avoid incident as the car brakes in the nick of time. 

He and the other pedestrians then raise their hands up to the driver.

It appears that vehicles have the right of way with the traffic light in their favour.

17mar2022 Clementi Road officers from the nearby police unit jaywalking & hit by vehicle

One commenter said that since the pedestrians were already halfway across the junction, the vehicles should have let them go before moving off.

People look at the cordoned off scene in Strepy Bracquegnies, Belgium, on March 20, 2022.
World

Car drives into Belgian carnival troupe, kills six

Related Stories

Elderly passenger died after bus driver applied brakes abruptly to avoid car: Coroner's inquiry

Three people hospitalised after accident leaves car overturned in Bukit Panjang

Three-car accident at Bedok junction leaves one car on grass patch

Others, however, criticized the group for jaywalking. 

 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICjaywalkingClementi