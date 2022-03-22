Pedestrians dash across Clementi Road and one gets hit by car, but who's at fault?

A man was almost run over by a car at a pedestrian crossing in Clementi Road on March 17.

At about 10.30pm that evening, he was part of a group of pedestrians who were spotted dashing across the road on a green light.

In a video shared by SG Road Vigilante, he manages to avoid incident as the car brakes in the nick of time.

He and the other pedestrians then raise their hands up to the driver.

It appears that vehicles have the right of way with the traffic light in their favour.

One commenter said that since the pedestrians were already halfway across the junction, the vehicles should have let them go before moving off.

Others, however, criticized the group for jaywalking.