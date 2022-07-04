Joss paper prices to increase by 10-20 per cent due to rising shipping costs

Many store owners are expecting demand for joss paper to be higher this Hungry Ghost Festival compared with the past two years.

As the seventh lunar month draws close (29 July to 26 August 2022), retailers have informed that the cost of joss paper will increase by 10 to 15 per cent.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, religious goods shop Ban Kah Hiang Trading’s owner Mr Zhang said shipping costs have doubled recently, leaving them with no choice but to raise prices.

As well, the recent surge in oil prices has led to increasing candle and lamp oil prices. These items have had a price increase of between 20 and per cent recently.

Echoing similar challenges, Chye Seng Joss Papers & Joss Sticks owner Mr Wang said overall, the cost of joss paper items has increased between 15 and 20 per cent.

Despite the rise in prices, many store owners are expecting demand for joss paper to be higher this Hungry Ghost Festival compared with the past two years.

Malaysia’s Oriental Daily reported that industry players believe more will be participating in the festival this year since Covid-19 restrictions have eased.

Ming Yuan Religious Products owner Mr Wang said his store has already begun receiving orders. He estimates that demand will increase between 30 and 40 per cent.

Bracing for a surge in sales, Mr Zhang from Ban Kah Hiang Trading has brought in 50 per cent more products than last year.

He said several customers have told him that they have not properly worshipped during the seventh month for two years, and are looking to make up for it this year. Some have even asked him to follow up on their 2019 orders.

Burning joss paper – known as “ghost money” – during the seventh lunar month is a treasured and important tradition for many.

This is largely due to a folk belief in China that if you burn paper money and make offerings at the graves of your ancestors, the deceased will receive them and benefit from a happy and prosperous afterlife.