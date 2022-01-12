KFC charged for allowing diners into Far East Plaza outlet without checks

KFC management had allegedly failed to take steps to ensure the four customers dined in groups of no more than two individuals.

The management of Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) had two charges slapped on them in court on Wednesday (Jan 12) for breaching Covid-19 regulations at one of its outlets.

The company was accused of allowing four customers into its Far East Plaza outlet during the night of July 10 last year without first checking if they had any signs of Covid-19.

Charge sheets said that the outlet had the responsibility to establish and apply the appropriate procedures and controls to ensure its customers were checked for symptoms of the coronavirus before entry.

KFC management had also allegedly failed to take steps to ensure the four customers dined in groups of no more than two individuals, which was part of Covid-19 measures at the time.

Court documents named the four customers as Muhammad Ariffin Sahdan, Shehzel Selamat, Nyla Muhammad Kamal and Muhammad Hidayat Rahmad.

The case has been adjourned to later this month.

Those who breach Covid-19 rules may face a maximum jail sentence of six months and a fine of $10,000.