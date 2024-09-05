Labourer heading to JB to refuel dies in accident

The 62-year-old rider was unconscious when taken to hospital.

A construction site labourer died after his motorcycle was involved in an accident with a car on Sept 1.

Family members told Shin Min Daily News that 62-year-old Chen Weiling was going to Johor Bahru to refuel his motorcycle when the accident occurred at about 4.50pm.

Mr Chen's motorcycle was involved in an accident with a car at the junction of Jurong East Avenue 1 and Jurong Town Hall Road.

"He was a filial and hardworking man," his sister told the Chinese daily, sharing that Mr Chen was in a coma when taken to hospital.

She added that her family, with the help of Boon Lay grassroots leaders, was assisted by Cheng Hong Welfare Service Society in making funeral arrangements. The family had needed help with the funeral expenses.

Police confirmed that they received a report of a traffic accident involving a car and a motorcycle on Sept 1 and that the 62-year-old male rider, who was unconscious when taken to the hospital, had died.