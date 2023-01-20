Lorry driver in Pasir Ris accident faces new charge for driving while disqualified

Teo Seng Tiong was charged with driving a lorry on July 31, 2022, even though his driving ban lasted until Aug 23, 2022.

A lorry driver who had been disqualified from driving for two years was hauled back to court on Wednesday for driving offences he committed during his ban.

Teo Seng Tiong, 62, was charged with driving a lorry along Upper Serangoon Road on July 31, 2022, even though his driving ban lasted until Aug 23, 2022.

On the same occasion, Teo failed to wear a seat belt and drove the lorry without an insurance policy.

Teo was the lorry driver involved in an accident that took place in Pasir Ris in December 2018, footage of which went viral online.

He was caught on video in an altercation with cyclist Eric Cheung, then 35.

Mr Cheung struck and broke the left side mirror of a lorry driven by Teo as Teo was overtaking him. The lorry then swerved towards the left, knocking Mr Cheung off his bicycle and onto the grass next to the road.

The accident occurred just before noon on Dec 22, 2018, at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 3 and Pasir Ris Rise.

In January 2020, Teo was convicted of causing hurt to Mr Cheung and failing to make a police report within 24 hours of the accident. He was sentenced to seven weeks’ jail, fined $500 and disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for two years.

Teo’s new case was adjourned for completion of investigations, and he will return to court in February.

Those who drive while disqualified can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.