3 men arrested after taking weapons to porridge shop

One of the men was seen holding a frying pan and a bottle of bleach, with a knife in his back pocket.

Three men were arrested after causing a ruckus at a newly opened Teochew porridge shop at Orchard Plaza.

The incident occurred on July 27 at around 8am when the trio arrived at the shop and began to create a commotion, said the eatery's owner, Ms Hong.

"They came in and asked for the morning-shift staff, claiming they had been assaulted and demanding compensation," the 55-year-old told Shin Min Daily News.

Earlier that morning, at about 6am, two of the men had visited the shop and started harassing and making fun of two female customers.

When the eatery's staff asked them to leave, the men became verbally abusive.

"They returned later with a frying pan, a knife and a spray bottle of bleach," Ms Hong said. "We were terrified and immediately called the police."

Fearing for her safety and that of her staff, Ms Hong recorded the incident on her phone.

The footage shows one of the men taking a knife from his pants' pocket and repeatedly asking for her morning-shift staff.

The incident left the owner shaken.

"We've been open for only a week, and this is the kind of trouble we have to face," she lamented.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at 8.55am.

A 25-year-old man was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon.

Two other men, aged 18 and 21, were also arrested for consorting with a person carrying offensive weapons.

Police investigations are ongoing.