Malaysia bus beats red light, mounts kerb along Woodlands Ave 12

Jun 21, 2023 05:18 pm

A factory bus from Malaysia was seen beating a red light and mounting a kerb in Singapore on Tuesday morning (June 20).

The incident was captured on video and uploaded onto SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page.

In the video, the bus is seen running a red light at a junction at Woodlands Avenue 12.

Seconds later, it mounts a kerb, just metres away from the next traffic light. 

The Malaysian-registered bus then corrects its course and continues on. 

It is not clear if the bus was ferrying passengers at the time.

