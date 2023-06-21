Malaysia bus beats red light, mounts kerb along Woodlands Ave 12
A factory bus from Malaysia was seen beating a red light and mounting a kerb in Singapore on Tuesday morning (June 20).
The incident was captured on video and uploaded onto SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page.
In the video, the bus is seen running a red light at a junction at Woodlands Avenue 12.
Seconds later, it mounts a kerb, just metres away from the next traffic light.
The Malaysian-registered bus then corrects its course and continues on.
It is not clear if the bus was ferrying passengers at the time.
