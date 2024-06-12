 Man, 23, nabbed for suspected theft and drug offences, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Man, 23, nabbed for suspected theft and drug offences

The police were patrolling in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 on June 9 when their patrol car’s number plate recognition system detected a car that was reportedly stolen.PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM SGFOLLOWSALL/INSTAGRAM
Elaine Lee for The Straits Times
Jun 12, 2024 10:35 pm

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a car, the police said on June 12. He was also nabbed for a suspected drug-related offence.

A video of the arrest was posted on Instagram, where it has gained more than 3,500 likes since June 11.

In the video, two police officers can be seen attempting to pull the man out of a dark-coloured car before two more officers arrive to assist them.

A third police car then came on the scene and another pair of officers join in to help arrest the man.

When asked by The Straits Times, the police said officers were patrolling at Block 645 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 at 8.25am on June 9 when their patrol car’s number plate recognition system detected a car that was reportedly stolen.

As officers approached the car, the man who was in the car allegedly attempted to flee by starting the car engine and resisted arrest, the police said.

The man was subsequently arrested and charged on June 10 for theft of a motor vehicle. If convicted, he can be fined and jailed for up to seven years.

