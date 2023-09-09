Man, 30, arrested for allegedly murdering his wife at Holiday Inn Express Singapore Katong

When police arrived at the hotel room, they found the woman lying motionless with a slash wound.

The police said on Saturday they arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly murdering his 32-year-old wife at a hotel.

On Saturday at 5.05pm, the man went to Marine Parade Neighbourhood Police Centre to tell officers he had killed his wife at a hotel in East Coast Road, said the police.

The Straits Times understands the hotel is the Holiday Inn Express Singapore Katong, which has 451 rooms and is located on the seventh to 16th floors of Katong Square.

When officers arrived at the hotel room, they found the woman lying motionless with a slash wound.

She was pronounced dead there by paramedics.

A police hearse arriving at the Holiday Inn Express Singapore Katong at around 10.30pm on Sept 9. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI The man was arrested at Marine Parade Neighbourhood Police Centre.

The police said a knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was recovered in the hotel room.

The man will be charged in court on Monday with murder.

Offenders convicted of murder can either face the death penalty or be jailed for life and caned.

When ST arrived at the scene at about 10pm, there were at least four police vehicles parked near Katong Square.

Two hotel guests, who declined to be named, said police vehicles began arriving in the area after 5pm. They had been wondering why there were so many police officers.

They also questioned why hotel staff had not informed them of the alleged murder, and they had to learn about the incident from the media instead.

Mr Souren Tanwani, 32, the owner of the eatery Butter and Spice located across the road from the hotel, said the incident was alarming.

“I came at around 5.45pm and saw several police vehicles in the area and heard it involved a death,” he said.

“We were very shocked to read the news later that it was a murder. It sent chills down my spine.”

Police carrying the victim’s body to the police hearse. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI A police hearse arrived at about 10.30pm and left 15 minutes later.

A hotel representative declined to comment and requested the media check with the police for details.

The police are investigating.