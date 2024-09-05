Man, 39, dies after tugboat sinks in Singapore waters

The tugboat Oshio sank in the Eastern Anchorage at about 2.15pm.

A 39-year-old man has died after the tugboat he was on sank in Singapore waters on Sept 4.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a statement on Sept 4 that the man was one of two crew members reportedly on board the tugboat Oshio, which sank in the Eastern Anchorage at about 2.15pm.

He was rescued by the Police Coast Guard (PCG) and taken to hospital, where he later died.

MPA said it was coordinating a search and rescue operation with the PCG and the Singapore Civil Defence Force for the second crew member, whose age and gender were not revealed.

The Straits Times understands that both tugboat crew members are Indonesians.

The authority has activated divers to confirm the location of the sunken tugboat for salvage operations and has issued navigational broadcasts for vessels to keep clear of the area.

No oil pollution has been reported.

According to the MPA’s website, the Eastern Anchorage is located in the waters off Marina Barrage. It is used for general purposes such as receiving stores, water, bunkers and as a waiting area for berth facilities by certain vessels.