Man, 94, found dead in Toa Payoh flat after neighbours detect foul smell for days

A 94-year-old man’s dead body was found in his Toa Payoh flat after neighbours detected a foul smell emanating from the unit for several days.

When police entered his unit at Block 54 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh on Wednesday (Oct 4), they found the elderly man’s body in a state of decomposition.

According to Shin Min Daily News, who visited the block that same day, a rancid smell was noticeable immediately after stepping out of the lift on the 12th floor.

Investigations are ongoing, though the police are not suspecting foul play.

The elderly man’s neighbour Mr Kamis told Shin Min that he first noticed a foul smell four days before the discovery of the body.

Feeling uneasy, he knocked on the door on two occasions, but to no response. When the stench got stronger as days passed, someone eventually alerted the police.

Other neighbours claimed that the deceased was always alone in his flat. One of them said that the man had children, though no one had ever seen them visiting him.

The man, described as tall, slim, and reserved, reportedly used to work at a fast food restaurant.

His death seemed to upset one of his neighbours, who pointed out how the man had lived alone for decades before dying alone.