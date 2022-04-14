 Man allegedly slashes woman with cleaver at Liang Seah Street, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Man allegedly slashes woman with cleaver at Liang Seah Street

Police near the scene of the slashing in Bugis on April 14, 2022.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Tay Hong Yi and Yeo Shu Hui
Apr 14, 2022 07:03 pm

A woman was allegedly slashed at Liang Seah Street, in the Bugis area, by a man on Thursday (April 14) afternoon.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance at 75 Beach Road at about 5.30pm.

Two people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

In a two-minute-long video seen by The Straits Times, a male assailant clad in black T-shirt and trousers, wearing a black cap, could be seen hacking at a woman with a cleaver.

Blood could be seen on the man's hands.

Several members of the public, who appeared to be kitchen staff from a nearby hotpot restaurant, were seen throwing various items, including chairs and pails, to ward off the attacker.

The man was seen running towards Beach Road, before running back towards a back alley of Liang Seah Street.

ST has contacted the police for comment.

