Man allegedly slashes woman with cleaver at Liang Seah Street
A woman was allegedly slashed at Liang Seah Street, in the Bugis area, by a man on Thursday (April 14) afternoon.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance at 75 Beach Road at about 5.30pm.
Two people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.
In a two-minute-long video seen by The Straits Times, a male assailant clad in black T-shirt and trousers, wearing a black cap, could be seen hacking at a woman with a cleaver.
Blood could be seen on the man's hands.
Several members of the public, who appeared to be kitchen staff from a nearby hotpot restaurant, were seen throwing various items, including chairs and pails, to ward off the attacker.
The man was seen running towards Beach Road, before running back towards a back alley of Liang Seah Street.
ST has contacted the police for comment.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now