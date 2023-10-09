Man chided online for riding PMD while dragging baby pram in Jurong carpark

This ain’t Thailand, mister.

A man was seen dragging a baby pram while riding his personal mobility device (PMD) at a carpark in Jurong West.

A video clip uploaded to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Sunday (Oct 8) shows he also had a young child seated in front of him.

At one point, near Block 426 Jurong West Ave 1, the man slows down and looks at the baby pram on his left before making a right turn.

Not surprisingly, many netizens weren't exactly impressed by the man’s actions.

"Accident waiting to happen then blame everyone but himself," one wrote.

"He is not only posing a danger to himself and his children, but to other road users as well," another said.

Still, there were some who sympathised with the PMD rider. "Give people a break… cars are so expensive, not everyone can afford them now."

According to the Active Mobility Act, PMD users are prohibited from driving on footpaths and some roads.