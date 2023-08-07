 Man finds cockroach in Pepper Lunch meal ordered online, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man finds cockroach in Pepper Lunch meal ordered online

Photos in a Facebook post show an insect on the rice from the Pepper Lunch outlet at Compass One in Sengkang.PHOTOS: COMPLAINT SINGAPORE/FACEBOOK
Yong Li Xuan
Aug 07, 2023 09:43 am

A man has reported seeing a bug in a Pepper Lunch meal that his daughter ordered from a food delivery platform.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Mr Lee Steven said she had ordered the “Chicken Pepper Rice Bowl Set A” using GrabFood from the Japanese restaurant chain’s outlet at Compass One in Sengkang.

He added: “After a few bites, she noticed that there was a cockroach in the bowl which seemed to be cooked. She felt very traumatised and nauseous.”

Photos in the post show an insect on the rice in a plastic container.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Pepper Lunch said it has contacted the customer.

It added: “We understand the severity of this case and will certainly carry out investigations on our end to provide a proper explanation on this matter.”

ST has contacted the Singapore Food Agency for more information.

• Additional reporting by Ang Qing

