Woman caught on mall CCTV allegedly tripping a child

The woman appears to stick her foot out before the boy falls.

A woman was caught on closed circuit television allegedly tripping a child at United Square shopping mall on May 1.

Netizen John alerted Stomp to the incident and shared the CCTV footage.

In the video, the woman is seen approaching a boy from behind and sticking her foot out. The boy then appears to trip and fall.

The woman continues to walk away but is stopped by a man who is believed to be the boy's father.

The footage showed to Stomp included images of the same woman holding a Toys 'R' Us wrapped package while being confronted.

According to the netizen, the CCTV footage was provided by the manager of a bubble tea stall in the mall.

"A group of people was walking out of the nearby Toys 'R' Us store when a woman came up from behind them and apparently came in contact with the child on his calf. The boy fell after the contact," said Mr John.

"The male adult in the group saw what happened and immediately stopped the woman but she tried to deny it and flee."

Mr John added that the adults in the group and the mall's security officers, tried to stop the woman, who was heard to be saying that she herself was a mother, from leaving.

"The adult male said: 'Then you should be very ashamed of yourself for attacking a child when you are a mother!'

"There was no reason given about why she did what she did. The boy looked

"Throughout the entire episode, the poor child looked upset."

According to Mr John, the police arrived at the scene and that the woman remained "unapologetic".