 Man slips and breaks kneecap after fall along HDB corridor; contacts town council over slippery surface, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man slips and breaks kneecap after fall along HDB corridor; contacts town council over slippery surface

Man slips and breaks kneecap after fall along HDB corridor; contacts town council over slippery surface
PHOTOS: FACEBOOK
Feb 27, 2023 05:47 pm

When he slipped and fell along the common corridor at Block 1 Pine Close on Feb 3, Low Boon Chuen was “unable to stand or sit”.

He was taken to the hospital, where doctors performed surgery to repair his kneecap, which had "broken into pieces". 

That wasn't the end of his suffering, however, as Low’s surgery, medical appointments and physiotherapy sessions have since cost him thousands of dollars.

Hoping that others won't slip and fall like he did, Low contacted the Marine Parade Town Council, Housing Development Board and his Member of Parliament on two occasions – Feb 4 and Feb 19 – but initially received no response. 

He shared more about his experience in a Facebook post on Feb 24, highlighting his frustrations in trying to get a response from the authorities. 

"I have suffered great pain and likely, this injury will affect me for a very long time," Low wrote, adding that he has been given hospitalisation leave till April 4. 

A 2cm-long metal wire, which likely came from a grill brush, got lodged in soft tissues between the boy’s ear and throat.
World

4yo boy in Florida suffers mystery pain in ear after eating burger

Related Stories

Boy in South Korea drowns during swimming class after life jacket gets stuck on ladder

7 killed in Genting tourist van crash

Thai rescuers dig through the night to reach baby girl trapped down well

He speculates that the floor was slippery because it was coated with epoxy paint, making it "even more slippery" during rainy days.

In an update to his Facebook post, Low said he received a reply from the town council on Feb 24, informing him that they were reviewing feasible options to improve the flooring, and that works are expected to be carried out within the next two months.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTSTown CouncilsWOUNDS AND INJURIEShdb