 Man taken to hospital after assault in Toa Payoh coffee shop, 2 assisting with police investigations, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man taken to hospital after assault in Toa Payoh coffee shop, 2 assisting with police investigations

PHOTOS: STOMP
Ong Su Mann
Senior Executive Sub-Editor
Sep 18, 2023 04:16 pm

There was blood.

A man was taken to hospital after a case of assault in a Toa Payoh 24-hour coffee shop, said police.

Stomper Wei Sien shared videos of people in the coffee shop after the incident on Friday (Sept 15) at about 2am.

"I witnessed the police vehicles entering the carpark and when I walked towards the hawker centre. I witnessed the plain-clothes Singapore Police Force investigator officers take down statements at the coffee shop," said the Stomper.

"I didn't get too close until the police left. When I went over to the coffee shop, I saw the blood stains with tissue paper on the floor."

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted at 12.04am to a case of assault at Block 211 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh, which is the address of the coffee shop.

A 41-year-old man was conscious when taken to the hospital. Two other men, aged 22 and 55, are assisting with investigations in a case of voluntarily causing hurt, said the police.

Police investigations are ongoing.

This is the second time in less than 24 hours the police were alerted to late-night violence in a heartland coffee shop.

Early Thursday morning, the police were alerted at about 3.55am to a fight in a coffee shop at Block 232 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3. Two men were taken to the hospital. Six other men have since been charged with rioting armed with a deadly weapon.

policeassaultToa Payoh

