Man turns aggressive when police try to assist him

Two police officers and three members of the public subduing the man on a walkway near Junction Nine mall.

Police officers arrested a man near Junction Nine mall in Yishun on Monday after he turned aggressive when they tried to assist him.

The police said they saw a 40-year-old man who was lying down at the junction of Yishun Ave 9 and Yishun Ring Road at about 2.27pm.

“While officers were trying to assist the man, he turned aggressive and refused to heed officers’ instructions to comply,” the police added.

“Necessary force was used to restrain the man and he was arrested for using criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty.”

A minute-long video of the incident, which has been circulating on social media, shows two police officers and a passer-by trying to subdue the man on a walkway.

Two more members of the public can be seen running over to help.

After a brief struggle, the man was subdued by the group about 15 seconds into the video.

The police said: “The police would also like to thank three members of the public for their assistance in managing the incident.”

Some netizens on Facebook pointed out that a passer-by in white, who was among those attempting to help the police, appeared to lay his shin on the man’s head or neck.

The police said the detained man was conscious when he was later taken to hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the man was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Investigations are under way.