Man uses body to block traffic at Tuas Second Link to help S'pore car cut lane

A man was caught on video using his body to block a car at the Tuas Second Link to let another car cut into the lane in a traffic jam on Sunday afternoon (Oct 8).

According to the person who uploaded the video to Facebook, the man was a passenger in a Singapore-registered car – a dark blue Nissan – that was trying to force its way into the lane.

When it seemed that a white Mazda wasn’t about to give way to the Nissan, the man stepped out of the vehicle, gestured to the Mazda driver and stood in front of it.

At one point, he used his body to block the car while putting his hands on it. When the Mazda inched forward slightly, he turned around and leaned on it.

When the Mazda stopped, he signalled for the Nissan -- driven by a woman -- to make its way into the lane. The man then returned to the Nissan, boarding the front passenger seat.

Dashcam footage from a red car in front of both vehicles was also shared at the end of the clip.

The video was captioned: "Passenger decided to emulate Hulk Lady a few months back and do the same trick to get the car to give way to his female driver."

The Hulk Lady refers to the woman who used her body to stop a car from moving forward at Tuas Second Link in a viral video in July last year.

One netizen commented on the latest incident: "This type never feels shameful."