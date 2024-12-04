Manhunt is on for man who fled overseas in Dover Road murder

The body of a woman was found inside an 11th-floor flat at Block 1 Dover Road on Dec 2.

The police are seeking assistance from overseas authorities to locate a man connected to the death of a woman in an HDB flat in Dover Road on Dec 2.

The death has been classified as murder, the police said on Dec 3 when contacted.

“Investigations are ongoing against the 34-year-old man for alleged involvement in the murder of the 30-year-old woman,” the police said, adding that they are seeking help from foreign authorities to get more information about the man and to locate him.

The body of the woman was found inside an 11th-floor flat at Block 1 Dover Road, with the police notified at about 5.10pm.

The police said on Dec 2 that the man and woman were known to each other, and that he had left Singapore before they were alerted.

About 10 plain-clothes and uniformed police officers were seen outside the unit when The Straits Times arrived at about 8pm on Dec 2.

Two police cars were seen at the foot of the block and two officers were carrying boxes and leaving in a crime scene investigation vehicle at about 8.10pm.

A neighbour, who declined to be named, said the police had been there since 5pm.

Another resident, who lives directly below the affected unit, said her mother heard ambulance sirens at around 5pm.

On Nov 30, a 66-year-old man was charged with the murder of a 67-year-old woman in her Ang Mo Kio HDB flat. The alleged offence took place some time between Nov 27 and 29.

There have been eight cases of murder or alleged murder so far in 2024, including the incident in Ang Mo Kio.