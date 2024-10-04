More 2-room flexi BTO flat options for singles from October

More than 1,900 such flats will be on offer in 10 out of the 15 BTO projects that will be launched, HDB said on Oct 4.

Singles will be able to apply for two-room flexi flats in all locations from the upcoming Build-To-Order (BTO) sales exercise in October.

More than 1,900 such flats will be on offer in 10 out of the 15 BTO projects that will be launched, the Housing Board said in a statement on Oct 4.

They are located in Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bukit Batok, Jurong West, Kallang/Whampoa, Pasir Ris and Sengkang.

HDB did not reveal the launch date.

Previously, eligible single first-timers aged 35 and older could apply for new two-room flexi flats only in 12 non-mature estates such as Choa Chu Kang, Jurong East and Woodlands. They could not buy new units in mature estates including Bedok, Kallang/Whampoa and Queenstown.

From October’s sales launch, flats will be classified into Prime, Plus or Standard categories, replacing the current classification of estates as either mature or non-mature.

HDB said it will continue to set aside up to 65 per cent of two-room flexi flats – that are not meant for seniors – in projects across all categories for first-timer singles, who will be subject to the prevailing income ceiling of $7,000.

The new framework will allow eligible singles to buy a two-room Prime resale flat, or a Standard or Plus unit of any size, except three-generation flats.

They can also buy two-room resale flats that were sold under the prime location public housing (PLH) model, which was introduced in November 2021.

Previously, singles were not allowed to buy PLH flats, even when they go on the resale market.

Singles who are buying a resale flat to live with their parents or other family members can purchase a larger resale Prime or PLH flat if they meet the eligibility conditions.

Prime and Plus flats, which are located closer to amenities such as MRT stations and town centres, will come with stricter resale conditions, such as a 10-year minimum occupation period and a subsidy clawback.

This is to “moderate demand and keep these flats affordable and accessible to a wide range of buyers even at the point of resale”, HDB noted.

Eligible singles who are buying their first home can tap grants of up to $60,000 under the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant (EHG) when they purchase a new flat.

Those buying resale flats can also receive the EHG, as well as up to $40,000 from the CPF Housing Grant, and up to $15,000 from the Proximity Housing Grant.

HDB said the Government has rolled out measures to better support singles since the introduction of the singles scheme in 1991, which allowed singles to buy three-room and smaller resale HDB flats in selected locations.

The rules changed in 2013 to allow singles to buy new two-room flexi flats in non-mature estates directly from HDB.

From mid-2025, singles applying for BTO flats will get priority access when they buy a home near or with their parents.

This aims to encourage familial care and support for all parents and children, regardless of the flat buyers’ marital status, and recognises the role of singles in caring for their parents, HDB said.

More details will be shared soon, it added.