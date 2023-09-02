More than 20 people rescue 3 in van after accident at Jurong East carpark

The grey van was seen crashed against another van parked in the carpark, while balancing on two wheels at a 45-degree angle.

More than 20 people came forward to rescue three people who were stuck in a van, following an accident in a carpark in Jurong East on Friday night.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police said they were alerted to an accident at Block 245 Jurong East Street 24 around 10.30pm.

Pictures of the aftermath of the accident show a grey van on the pavement, crashed into the side of a parked van. The left side of the grey van was lifted off the ground, with a metal pole from a road sign stuck underneath it.

According to Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News on Saturday, an eyewitness said he was at a playground nearby when he heard a loud braking noise before he saw a van mounting a pavement and crashing into the parked van.

The 29-year-old chemical engineer told Shin Min that more than 20 people then came forward to rescue three people from the grey van.

The SCDF said one person suffered minor injuries as a result of the accident, but declined to be taken to hospital.

The van driver, a 22-year-old woman, is assisting with ongoing investigations, said the police.