North East CDC's relief scheme serves 70% more beneficiaries

North East CDC vice-chairman Elmie Nekmat presenting a beneficiary with a prize after the Kindness Warrior 2024 Relay.

The more money they raise, the more students from low-income families they can help.

To date, North East CDC's School Transport Assistance and Relief Scheme (Stars) and its partner Top International have raised $68,000 – $32,000 short of their $100,000.

Stars @ North East provides substantial financial support to students living in the North East district and whose families have household incomes of $1,000 or below.

Complementing existing government support, the initiative seeks to eliminate barriers that may hinder a student’s full potential, empowering them to pursue their academic journey without the burden of transportation expenses.

Stars @ North East beneficiaries get $360 for those in primary and secondary schools, $650 every quarter for those in junior college, polytechnic or ITE, and $1,000 every quarter for those in university.

The scheme has helped 70 per cent more students since its enhancement in 2023.

"North East CDC is committed to addressing the evolving needs of its residents through strategic investments in family support, and strong community and corporate partnerships," said Mayor Desmond Choo.

The fundraising campaign for Star @ North East runs till Aug 31. Public donations can be made at giving.sg/donate/campaign/kindness-warrior-families-for-school-transport