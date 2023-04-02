One of two lanes along viaduct leading to Woodlands Checkpoint to be closed for road works

The closure will happen between 9.30am and 4.30pm daily from April 3 to 5.

SINGAPORE - One of the two lanes along the viaduct that leads to the departure zone of Woodlands Checkpoint will be closed for seven hours daily between April 3 and 5.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the lane will be closed for road marking works.

During the closure, cars will still be able to access the viaduct via the motorcycle lane or through Woodlands Crossing, using exit 10A of the Bukit Timah Expressway, said ICA.

In March, ICA said heavy traffic is expected at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints over the Qing Ming Festival and Good Friday weekend, as traffic flow at both checkpoints have returned to pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels during peak hours.

Those planning to cross the land checkpoints between April 3 and 11 via car or bus are advised to factor in additional time for immigration clearance, said ICA.