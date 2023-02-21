Over 5,000 e-bike riders caught for riding on footpaths in 2022

Motorised devices are not allowed on footpaths to ensure safety for both pedestrians and riders, said LTA.

Over 5,000 power-assisted bicycle riders were issued notices by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in 2022 for riding on footpaths.

LTA told The Straits Times that it has a team of active mobility enforcement officers and auxiliary police officers who conduct daily enforcement operations across Singapore. Closed-circuit televisions are also deployed to spot users who ride on footpaths, and the cameras are frequently moved around the island whenever a new hotspot arises.

“LTA’s priority is safety for all users, and pedestrians tend to be the most vulnerable group,” said LTA.

It added: “We hope that device users understand the rationale and abide by the rules. But we are also prepared to carry out enforcement against errant riders.”

Responding to queries by The Straits Times, food delivery services Grab and Deliveroo have both reiterated their stance against dangerous delivery riding, with both companies ensuring their delivery partners are kept updated and reminded of safety regulations in line with LTA’s rules.

Delivery riders under Grab who use power-assisted bicycles are required to pass the mandatory theory test and undergo a training programme which cover topics such as road regulations, occupational safety, and riding techniques.

“Our delivery partners are aware that they are required to observe all local regulations as per our Code of Conduct,” Grab said, adding that delivery riders caught flouting these regulations may be subjected to suspension.

Deliveroo said that it requires all riders to complete a road safety guidance programme and conducts regular road safety programmes to refresh their riders, adding that it works closely with LTA to ensure law-abiding riding.

LTA said that first-time offenders caught riding on footpaths may face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both. Riders with subsequent convictions will see a fine of up to $5,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both.

“In addition to enforcement, we will continue to inculcate safe riding behaviours, and reinforce rules and guidelines through sustained public education and outreach efforts,” the agency said, adding that riders and other path users should exercise responsibility to ensure their safety.