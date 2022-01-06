Passenger said to be injured chasing after taxi that drove off with his things

Transport firm ComfortDelGro is assisting the police with investigations after a passenger was reportedly injured in an incident involving one of its taxis in Choa Chu Kang.

Stomper Lin said the incident happened to his friend at the carpark of Block 16 Teck Whye Lane late on Monday (Jan 3) evening.

Lin told Stomp: "My friend took a ComfortDelGro cab back home at around 9 plus. When he was alighting, my friend told the taxi driver that he had yet to take his stuff from the cab.

"However, the driver ignored him and drove on when the cab door was not even closed, leaving my friend with multiple injuries."

The Stomper alleged that the taxi driver did not stop at all.

"My friend shouted at the cab driver, but he just drove on and left the scene."

Lin shared photos showing injuries sustained by the 43-year-old man, adding: "My friend called the police and went to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital for treatment afterwards. ComfortDelgro has also been informed of the incident."

Stomp understands that the passenger, who is believed to have been intoxicated at the time of the incident, had left his phone in the taxi. He chased after the taxi, but fell down.

In response to a Stomp query, Ms Tammy Tan, ComfortDelGro's group chief branding and communications officer, said: "We are sorry to learn about this incident. We take the allegation very seriously. We understand that a police report has been filed and we are assisting the police in their investigations."