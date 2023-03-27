 Pedestrian, 39, taken to hospital after collision with car sends her flying, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Pedestrian, 39, taken to hospital after collision with car sends her flying

The police were alerted to the accident at the junction of Yuan Ching Road and Tah Ching Road at about 7.30am on Friday. PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE - SGRV/FACEBOOK
Mar 27, 2023 02:55 am

A woman was sent flying by a car while crossing a road in Jurong after a bus narrowly missed her on Friday morning.

The police said on Sunday they were alerted at about 7.30am to the accident involving a car and a pedestrian at the junction of Yuan Ching Road and Tah Ching Road.

The 39-year-old woman was taken conscious to the hospital, they added.

Footage of the incident posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Sunday shows two pedestrians crossing Yuan Ching Road.

Bus 49 makes a discretionary right turn at the junction as the green man is flashing, narrowly brushing past the pedestrians.

However, a Mazda following closely behind the bus collides with the woman, knocking her off her feet.

The police are investigating the incident.

