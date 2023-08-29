Pedestrian dies in Jurong West traffic accident

The accident involved a lorry and a pedestrian at the junction of Jurong West Avenue 2 and Bulim Avenue on Friday.

The police are investigating an accident in Jurong West on Friday morning where one man was killed.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to an accident involving a lorry and a pedestrian at the junction of Jurong West Avenue 2 and Bulim Avenue at 9.25am that day.

The pedestrian, a 57-year-old man, was taken conscious to the National University Hospital, where he subsequently died.