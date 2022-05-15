 PMD delivery rider dies after accident with motorcycle in Serangoon, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
PMD delivery rider dies after accident with motorcycle in Serangoon

The accident occurred along Serangoon Road towards Upper Serangoon Road after Whampoa East. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Jean Iau
May 15, 2022 07:41 pm

A 54-year-old delivery rider died after a road accident involving his personal mobility device (PMD) and a motorcycle.

The police said the accident occurred around 11pm on Friday night (May 13) in Serangoon Road towards Upper Serangoon Road after Whampoa East.

The PMD rider was unconscious when he was taken to hospital where he later died, added the police.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The man was wearing a food delivery uniform at the time and was in a coma before he died, Chinese-language daily Shin Min Daily News reported.

It added that the motorcyclist is suspected to have fled the scene.

