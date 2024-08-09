Police seize more than $530,000 worth of counterfeit goods

Counterfeit goods that were seized by the police in raids between July 31 and Aug 2 (top left and right), and in a separate raid on Aug 7 (bottom left and right).

Four people have been arrested for their suspected involvement in two separate cases of online sale of counterfeit goods.

More than $530,000 worth of counterfeit goods were seized across the two operations, said police on Aug 8.

Between July 31 and Aug 2, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department conducted raids in the vicinity of Sims Drive near Aljunied MRT station, and Sunview Road in Boon Lay.

More than 13,000 items, with an estimated street value of more than $490,000, were seized. These included bottles of perfume, cosmetics, and household items that appeared to be trademark-infringing.

Two women and a man – aged between 30 and 36 – were arrested in connection with this case.

Separately, a man, 37, was arrested in connection with a separate police raid on Aug 7.

The police said they seized more than 270 bags in the vicinity of Admiralty Drive. These are apparently counterfeit, and have an estimated street value of more than $40,000.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Those found guilty of possession of fake goods for sale can be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

The police said that the distribution and sale of counterfeit products are serious offences.