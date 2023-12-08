Poorly-parked car given colouring exercise to help driver learn to stay within the lines

Why do some drivers work so hard at obtaining a licence but after they get it, they park as if they never went to driving school?

Just like commuters who put their bags on the seats next to them on public transport, drivers who park haphazardly are inconsiderate and their selfishness brings inconvenience to others.

So nobody can really fault the passive-aggressive reactions by others – as experienced by the driver of this Honda Shuttle in a Bedok carpark.

In a post shared in Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Dec 7, a piece of paper printed with an unfilled picture of a tortoise and a snarky message can be seen wedged under the wiper of a car windscreen.

The message reads: "Many three year olds have trouble staying within the lines. Maybe if you practice coloring this turtle, it will help with your parking." (sic)

The parked car is shown to be straddling two spaces, the dividing line clearly running between the car's two front tyres.

The car straddles two parking spaces. PHOTO: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK

Some netizens pointed out that this is not the colouring tortoise's first parking rodeo.

A badly-parked Audi was also slapped with a similar colouring exercise in July and records show similar incidents dating as far back as 2018.

Pro tip: Driving schools in Singapore offer refresher courses.