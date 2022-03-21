Pregnant woman loses baby after 2 hours of 'painful' wait at A&E, NUH investigating

The National University Hospital (NUH) is investigating an incident in which a pregnant woman lost her baby after an allegedly long wait at the A&E department.

Facebook user Mee Pok Tah said his wife, who was 36 weeks pregnant, was taken to the hospital after bleeding profusely while in the shower on March 15.

It was around 9.30pm when the man called the ambulance, which arrived within 10 minutes. Paramedics attended to his wife immediately and took her to NUH, he said.

The woman arrived at the hospital at around 10.30pm.

According to him, a nurse on duty "came and only set up the monitoring device to check on my wife's vital signs and left".

The man wrote in a Facebook post on early Monday morning (March 21): "She was left there bleeding profusely and left unattended for an estimated time of two hours.

"No doctors and nurses came to check and attend to my wife for two hours and no one informed her that there is no bed in the maternity ward.

"After two hours of painfully waiting, my wife was sent to the maternity ward."

His wife was eventually told by doctors that her baby had no heartbeat and had died.

In his post, which has since garnered more than 3,000 shares and 700 comments, he questioned why there was a time lapse of two hours despite the "life-threatening situation" and excessive blood loss.

He added: "This is a really unfortunate incident and I can’t stop thinking my baby be saved if only we were attended to promptly. I just want to be sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else."

In response to media queries, a spokesman for NUH said that it had been alerted to the incident and is currently investigating the matter.

The husband also shared an update in his post that he has received a call from NUH and investigations are ongoing.

A post by Tah on March 16 shows the couple expressing their grief over the loss of their child, who they have named Titus.

"We are sorry, Baby Titus!! We are unable to keep you safe and sound!! We are unable to hold and touch you anymore!!" said the heartbreaking post.

"I hope you will be a good boy in Heaven!! Always remember Daddy and Mummy always LOVE you!!! You will always be in our HEART!!"

According to a subsequent post, the baby was cremated at Mandai Columbarium.