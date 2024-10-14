 PUB issues islandwide flood alerts due to heavy rain, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

PUB issues islandwide flood alerts due to heavy rain

PUB issues islandwide flood alerts due to heavy rain
A woman riding an e-scooter with a child while holding an umbrella under the heavy rain next to Block 846 Tampines Street 82 at 8.46am on Oct 14.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Christie Chiu for The Straits Times
Oct 14, 2024 09:51 am

National water agency PUB issued flood alerts across the island due to heavy rain on the morning of Oct 14.

At about 7.55am, the National Environment Agency said heavy rain was expected over northern, western and central areas of Singapore from 8.05am to 8.45am. It later added that the rain is also expected over southern, eastern and central areas from 8.40am to 10.15am.

Between about 8am and 9.15am, PUB issued a total of 19 flash flood warnings in places such as Sunset Way, Bedok, Joo Chiat Avenue and Ulu Pandan Road. The public is asked to avoid these areas for at least an hour.

High water levels were spotted along the Ulu Pandan Park connector at about 9.10am.

Thai soldiers evacuating residents from their flooded houses in the tourist city of Chiang Mai, northern Thailand, on Sept 26.
World

Tourists avoid Chiang Mai as Thailand warns of more floods

Related Stories

Mercy Relief S'pore delivers aid to Bangladesh flood victims

S'pore pledges $130,000 to Bangladesh flood relief efforts

Bidadari has a freshwater lake that can prevent flash floods

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

floodsWeatherpub