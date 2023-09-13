Public warning system sirens to sound on Sept 15: SCDF

The annual exercise is part of the SCDF's efforts to familiarise the public with the public warning system.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will sound the “Important Message” signal through the island-wide network of Public Warning System (PWS) sirens on Sept 15, at 6.20pm, it said on Wednesday.

The signal will also sound for all smartphones that have the SGSecure app downloaded, provided they are not on silent or vibration mode. The signal will stop once the message is acknowledged or after 20 seconds. This will be followed by a brief text on the PWS sounding.

After hearing the signal, the SCDF advises the public to tune in immediately to any local radio station or free-to-air TV channel for a brief message on the PWS. The public can visit go.gov.sg/pws to learn more about the PWS signals.

“Do not be alarmed by the minute-long sounding exercise,” SCDF said.

“Held annually, the sounding and broadcast message are part of SCDF’s continuous efforts to familiarise the public with the PWS signals and to raise awareness on how the public should react upon hearing the signal.”