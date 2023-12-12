 Resident fumes over air-con parts dumped in Bukit Merah void deck, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Resident fumes over air-con parts dumped in Bukit Merah void deck

Air-con piping, styrofoam packaging and other rubbish from the Mitsubishi Electric box strewn about the void deck of Block 51 Lengkok Bahru.PHOTOS: STOMP
Ong Su Mann
Senior Executive Sub-Editor
Dec 12, 2023 10:20 am

Who did this?

A box of unwanted air-conditioning parts was carelessly dumped in a Bukit Merah void deck, spilling its contents on the floor, much to the annoyance of at least one resident.

Stomper Jacky shared photos of the air-con piping, styrofoam packaging and other rubbish from the Mitsubishi Electric box strewn about the void deck of Block 51 Lengkok Bahru on Dec 1 at 9.10pm.

“Unethical and irresponsible dumping of air-conditioning parts by some contractor,” said the Stomper.

“First World country, Third World attitude.” 

He said he had reported the mess to the town council via the OneService app.

The parcels were piled up in a heap across the floor of the void deck.
“I have also sent feedback to Mitsubishi Electric Asia. They will get their internal department to investigate,” he added.

In response to a Stomp query, the Tanjong Pagar Town Council said: “The items were discarded at night and our conservancy workers cleared them the next morning.” 

The Stomper has also previously complained about dumping at Blocks 46 and 47 Lengkok Bahru.

