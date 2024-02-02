Rider, 19, dies in Lentor Avenue accident

The motorcyclist was declared dead at the site of the accident in Lentor Avenue by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

A 19-year-old motorcyclist died on Jan 2 in an accident involving an SBS Transit bus and a lorry.

He was declared dead at the site of the accident in Lentor Avenue by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic, the police said in response to queries.

The police said they were informed of the accident, which took place in the direction heading towards Yio Chu Kang Road, at about 1.40pm.

In photos of the aftermath of the incident circulated in online chat groups, at least three Traffic Police motorcycles could be seen parked behind a single-deck bus.

The bus, which had come to a stop on the leftmost lane of the three-lane road, had its right headlight damaged.

A red motorcycle could also be seen on its side in front of the bus, with a blue tent set up in the middle lane, which was also cordoned off.

The police said a 35-year-old male lorry driver is helping with investigations.

Responding to queries, an SBS Transit spokesperson said nobody on board service 852 was injured.