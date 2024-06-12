Rider dies in AYE accident, driver helping with investigations

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident along AYE at about 3pm on June 11.

A 58-year-old man died after an accident involving his motorcycle and a lorry on the AYE on June 11.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident along AYE towards Marina Coastal Expressway, after the Keppel Road entrance, at about 3pm.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

The police said the lorry driver, a 37-year-old man, is assisting with investigations.

A netizen posted a video and photos to the Singapore roads accident.com Facebook page on June 11.

One photo shows a motorcycle on the ground on the leftmost lane, with a blue police tent near it.

There is also a lorry, with an Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System recovery tow truck behind it.

In the video, two police cars, a police van and traffic police motorbikes are seen near the site. A few other vehicles are parked nearby.

Investigations are ongoing, said the police.