SCDF extricates van driver after collision in Hougang
A man had to be freed from a van using hydraulic rescue equipment after two vans and a minibus collided in Hougang on July 9.
Responding to queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident along Hougang Avenue 7 at 7.25am.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said its officers found one of the van drivers trapped in his seat when they arrived at the scene.
A 64-year-old male van driver and a 74-year-old male minibus driver were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital.
The other van driver, a 40-year-old man, had minor injuries but refused to be taken to hospital, the police said.
According to Shin Min Daily News, the minibus is a school bus and its driver was going to ferry pupils to school.
A spokesman of the school bus company told Shin Min that no pupils were on board the minibus when the accident occurred.
The 74-year-old minibus driver is assisting in investigations, the police said.
