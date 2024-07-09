SCDF extricates van driver after collision in Hougang

A man had to be freed from a van using hydraulic rescue equipment after two vans and a minibus collided in Hougang on July 9.

Responding to queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident along Hougang Avenue 7 at 7.25am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said its officers found one of the van drivers trapped in his seat when they arrived at the scene.

A 64-year-old male van driver and a 74-year-old male minibus driver were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital.

The other van driver, a 40-year-old man, had minor injuries but refused to be taken to hospital, the police said.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the minibus is a school bus and its driver was going to ferry pupils to school.

A spokesman of the school bus company told Shin Min that no pupils were on board the minibus when the accident occurred.

The 74-year-old minibus driver is assisting in investigations, the police said.