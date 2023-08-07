Search under way for missing man suspected to have drowned near Punggol Point Jetty

The police said they received a call for assistance at about 3.45pm on Sunday near Punggol Point Jetty where a man was reported missing.

The authorities are searching for a 35-year-old man who is suspected to have drowned in the waters off Punggol on Sunday.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they received a call for assistance at about 3.45pm on Sunday near Punggol Point Jetty where the man was reported missing.

The police said: “A search and rescue operation by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force is ongoing.”

An artist who wanted to be known only as Mr He told Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao that he was walking past Northshore Plaza at about 4pm when he saw a large group of police and SCDF officers sweeping the area.

The 50-year-old said the authorities had cordoned off a section stretching from a park connector next to Northshore Plaza to the area near seafood restaurant The Punggol Settlement.

The authorities deployed a boat to comb the sea, as well as multiple fire engines and ambulances to the scene, he said, adding that many people had gathered to watch the tense operation.