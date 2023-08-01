 SFA recalls fruit product for containing sulphur dioxide, infant snack for choking hazard, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

SFA recalls fruit product for containing sulphur dioxide, infant snack for choking hazard

SFA recalls fruit product for containing sulphur dioxide, infant snack for choking hazard
Jia Jia Wang Palm Seed Buah Kabong (left) was found to have an undeclared allergen, while Kiwigarden’s yoghurt drops were being recalled over a potential choking hazard.PHOTOS: SFA
Aqil Hamzah
Aug 01, 2023 11:58 pm

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Tuesday issued a recall for Jia Jia Wang Palm Seed Buah Kabong (500g) and Kiwigarden Greek Style Yoghurt Drops and Whole Blueberries.

The palm seed product, which lists just sugar as the other ingredient, was found to have contained sulphur dioxide, which SFA said was an undeclared allergen.

“Under Singapore’s Food Regulations, food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to safeguard public health,” the agency said.

It added that all ingredients in pre-packed food should be specified on the product label, with them listed in descending order based on the proportions by weight they are present.

SFA said it was recalling Kiwigarden’s yoghurt drops, which is marketed as being for infants aged 18 months and above, after being alerted to a consumer-level recall by New Zealand Food Safety.

The New Zealand authorities found that the size of some blueberry pieces in the product made it a possible choking hazard for children.

SFA said it has directed iBread to rectify the lapses and improve its food safety practices and the cleanliness of its premises.
Singapore

Bakery iBread fined for hygiene lapses, roach infestation

Related Stories

Western food stall in Century Square suspended for 2 weeks, fined $800 for hygiene lapses

Over 600kg of illegally imported food seized in raids

Food caterer fined for hygiene lapses after 345 suffer food poisoning

The respective manufacturer and importers of the products have been directed to recall them, with the recalls ongoing.

SFA also advised those who have bought the two products and have concerns about their health to avoid consuming them, with buyers encouraged to contact their point of purchase if they have questions.

 

[𝐅𝐎𝐎𝐃 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐀𝐋𝐋] SFA is conducting a food recall for the following products: i. Palm Seed Buah Kabong (500g) ii....

Posted by Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Tuesday, August 1, 2023
 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SFA/SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCYFOOD HYGIENE/SAFETYFOOD AND BEVERAGE SECTOR