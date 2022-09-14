SFA recalls goat cheese from France over concerns of metallic foreign matter in product

President Sainte Maure Cheese 200g was recalled as a precaution following an alert from the European Commission.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered the recall of a French goat cheese sold here, after the authorities in Europe pulled the product from shelves due to the presence of metallic foreign matter.

SFA has directed importer Lactalis Singapore to recall the President Sainte Maure Cheese (200g) as a precaution, following the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed notification by the European Commission.

The affected products in Singapore, which are manufactured in France and expire this year, are: lot number 227DD0539, which expires on Nov 1, lot number 234AC0565, which expires on Nov 5, and lot number 241DD0540, which expires on Nov 15.

The recall is ongoing, SFA said in a media release on Wednesday.

"Consumers who have purchased the affected product should not consume it," it said.

"Those who have consumed the affected product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice."

It added that consumers should contact retailers for enquiries.