SFA recalls My Mum's Cookies Premium Mao Shan Wang Snowskin Mooncake

The implicated product has the batch number 23GBB-400 and is labelled best before Dec 31, 2022.

A mooncake product that was made in Malaysia has been recalled, due to levels of bacteria in it exceeding regulatory limits.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Monday (Aug 29) that it has directed importer Easy Mix to recall My Mum's Cookies Premium Mao Shan Wang Snowskin Mooncake (Vegan).

The recall is being undertaken as a precautionary measure, said SFA.

SFA said it has detected the bacterium Escherichia coli, more commonly known as E. coli, at levels exceeding the microbial limits for ready-to-eat food stated under Singapore food regulations.

Under the regulations, no one is allowed to import, sell, manufacture or produce for sale any ready-to-eat food products that do not comply with microbiological standards, SFA added.

A spokesman for My Mum's Cookies said that only one batch of the product is affected by the recall, adding that the other batches sent for lab tests by SFA have been certified fit for consumption. Each batch has about 40 to 50 pairs of mooncakes.

He added that each batch is tested prior to being imported to Singapore. Since it was notified by SFA of the recall on Aug 24, the company has conducted a second test on all its mooncakes, which indicated they are safe to eat, said the spokesman.

"We are seeking SFA approval to conduct a third test on the affected batch," he said.

SFA advises consumers who have purchased the mooncakes in the implicated batch not to eat them.

Those who have done so and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice, said the agency.

My Mum's Cookies and SFA said they have not received any feedback about the product from customers. The agency added that it was the first recall of any kind of My Mum's Cookies mooncakes.

While most species of E. coli are harmless - with the bacterium commonly found in the intestines of humans and animals - some types can cause diarrhoea, stomach pain, cramps and fever, said the agency.

"Vulnerable individuals with weakened immune systems may experience more severe symptoms," it said, adding that E. coli can be introduced during the production process when cross-contamination occurs, especially when hand hygiene is lacking.

More information on the safety of mooncakes is at this website.