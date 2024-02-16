Siblings looking for ex-wife and son of man on life support

The siblings of a man on life support are urgently looking for his ex-wife and son.

Stomper George told Stomp that his eldest brother, James Lye Tuck Kong is seriously ill and bed-ridden.

The 78-year-old was admitted to the National University Hospital's (NUH) intensive care unit ICU) a few days before Chinese New Year.

"According to the doctor, his days are numbered and he is heavily dependent on medical/respiratory equipment," said George.

"We cannot decide to pull the plug and thought it's better if his next-of-kin makes the decision."

George, who is 63, said that his brother divorced his wife many years ago when he was still a young boy.

He believes his nephew is in his 40s.

"We know it will be hard to find them because it's been so many years but we thought we'd do our part as siblings by trying."

If you are James's ex-wife or son, kindly contact Stomp at stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.